North Cobb Christian 7, Dalton 2Dalton (0-2) dropped its lone game in the school’s Lady Cat Classic tournament on Saturday, which was held at Heritage Point Park.
The Lady Catamounts fell 7-2 to North Cobb Christian (1-1).
Dalton opened the first inning with a pair of runs but never scored again as North Cobb Christian took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Dalton was held to just three hits. Cadence Blackwell, Kaylee Tatum and Reagan Peterson each singled. Samya Simpson picked up an RBI.
Dalton hosts Cass tonight at 5:30.
Denmark 9, Northwest Whitfield 1Villa Rica 6, Northwest Whitfield 4Northwest Whitfield (2-3) dropped both of its games in Dalton’s Lady Cat Classic. Denmark (3-1) downed the Lady Bruins 9-1, and Villa Rica (3-0-1) won 6-4 over Northwest.
A third-inning run was all Northwest could manage as Denmark held the Lady Bruins to three hits. Jolie Albertson, Eden Rann and Griffin Harrison all singled as Rann’s hit brought home the lone run.
Northwest Whitfield led 4-2 over Villa Rica headed into the bottom of the fourth inning, but Villa Rica closed the game with four straight runs.
Albertson slapped a home run, while Laila Perry had a triple on her 3-for-4 finish at the plate. Harrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rann and Staesha Campbell also brought in runs.
Northwest plays at Calhoun Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Murray County 6, Gilmer 2Murray County (1-1) earned a 6-2 win over Gilmer (0-6).
Kholee Fouts was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Charlsey Richards brought home two runs too. Callan Ledford was 2-for-3, and Lanie Spence doubled.
Emerie Bohannon allowed five hits and struck out five from the mound for the Lady Indians.
Murray plays at North Murray tonight at 5.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Southeast Whitfield 2Southeast Whitfield (0-2) dropped to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-2) 4-2 on Saturday.
Rylee Shuler had an RBI for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast plays at Coahulla Creek tonight at 5:30.
Trion 17, North Murray 6
North Murray (1-1) fell short of Trion (2-1) 17-6 on Saturday.
North Murray led 3-2 after the first inning, but a 12-run outburst by Trion in the third put the Lady Mountaineers way behind.
Kaitlyn Malone blasted a three-run homer for North Murray. McKinlie Callaway and Jazmyn Wright both doubled, and Cadence Mulkey finished 2-for-3.
North Murray hosts Murray County today at 5 p.m.
