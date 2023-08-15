Murray County 5, North Murray 2
Murray County (3-1) played strong in the middle innings to knock off rival North Murray (1-2) at North Murray Tuesday evening.
The Lady Indians came alive with three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to break a shutout and take the win. North Murray managed a run apiece in the fifth and seventh, but couldn't catch up.
Emerie Bohannon got Murray on the board in the fourth with a single that brought home Kholee Fouts. An Elysse Langford fly brought in Annabelle Ingle and Charlsey Richards.
In the fifth, Fouts singled to bring in Brylee Boyd before a Richards sacrifice fly scored Lanie Spence.
North Murray's Cadence Mulkey brought in Jayden Watson with a fifth-inning single to get the Lady Mountaineers on the board, and a Jazmyn Wright double scored Ema Rymer in the seventh.
Bohannon allowed five hits and struck out five on the mound for Murray. Wright allowed six hits and struck out three for North Murray.
Both squads play their first Region 7-2A games on Thursday.
North Murray plays at Rockmart at 5 p.m., while Murray will host Haralson County at the same time.
Coahulla Creek 10, Southeast Whitfield 2
Coahulla Creek (3-0) came alive and shot past Southeast Whitfield (1-3) 10-2 in Varnell Tuesday.
The two teams played without a score through two innings, and Coahulla got on the board with just one run in the third. The Lady Colts put up three runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
Southeast scored two in the fifth to briefly cut the score to 4-2, but Creek kept rolling.
For the Lady Colts, Caroline Reed finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Damon Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Shelly Johnson also brought in two runs. Kayden Stuckey blasted a triple.
Bailey Warnix got the complete-game win for Creek on the mound, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.
An RBI double from Avery Skyles was the highlight for Southeast at the plate, while Chyann Blevins and Michaela Pendley also got a hit apiece.
Blevins finished with seven strikeouts.
Coahulla Creek plays Gilmer on the road Saturday at noon. Southeast will host Dade County on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Cass 6, Dalton 4
Dalton (0-3) lost an early lead and the game in a home game against Cass (2-5) Tuesday.
Dalton led 2-1 after the second and held that advantage until the fifth. Cass took the advantage, then increased it in the top of the seventh. Dalton trailed 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh and added a run while loading the bases, but couldn't match Cass.
Cadence Blackwell finished 2-for-4 with a double for Dalton. Samya Simpson had two RBIs, while Kaylee Tatum was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Reagan Peterson doubled and had an RBI.
Tatum struck out 10 from the mound for Dalton.
Dalton plays at Cartersville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
