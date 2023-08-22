North Murray 6, Fannin County 0
North Murray (4-3-1) won its third straight game when the Lady Mountaineers shut out Fannin County (1-4) 6-0 Tuesday.
North Murray scored one run in the first and added three in the third and two in the fifth.
Jazmyn Wright and Jayden Watson each finished 2-for-4 with a double. Sunny Warren and Kaitlyn Malone both doubled and tallied two RBIs.
Wright dazzled on the mound too, allowing just a single hit in the seven inning game and striking out four.
North Murray plays host to Model Thursday at 5 p.m.
Murray County 17, Gordon Central 0
Murray County (4-2) put up 12 runs in the first inning on its way to a 17-0 blanking of Gordon Central (0-4) Tuesday night.
Murray added two in the second and three in the fourth, and the game was called after four innings.
Callan Ledford doubled twice in her two at bats. Kylee Johnson brought in three RBIs. Emerie Bohannon, Brayden Ballew and Alyssa Barnett each tallied two RBIs. The Lady Indians needed just seven total hits to score 17 runs.
Bohannon dominated from the mound, striking out nine and allowing just two hits while preserving the shutout.
Murray plays at Coahulla Creek on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Gordon Lee 10, Coahulla Creek 3
Creek (5-1) dropped a game for the first time this season, falling to Region 6-3A power Gordon Lee (4-1) 10-3 Tuesday night at home.
After the Lady Colts held Gordon Lee off the board in the first and to one run in the second, the visitors piled up a back-breaking six runs in the third inning. Creek finally got on the board with one in the bottom of the third and cut the score to 7-3 in the fifth, but Gordon Lee added three runs in the sixth to all but seal it.
Bailey Warnix was responsible for two of the Lady Colts’ runs, finishing with a double. Caroline Reed brought in the other. Reed and Haley Curtis each finished 2-for-3 on a night when the team as a whole struggled to find hits.
Curtis put in four scoreless innings across the game on the mound and struck out three.
Gordon Lee won Region 6-3A a season ago and reached the semifinals of the Class 3A tournament, falling to eventual champion Wesleyan there and to runner-up Jackson in the finals of the losers bracket.
Coahulla Creek finished 13-11 a year ago, including 4-10 against Region 6-3A competition, but have come out to 2023 strong after bringing back most of the core team.
Coahulla put up at least eight runs in each of its first five games entering Tuesday, and had won each game by a margin of at least seven.
The Lady Colts met a tougher test Tuesday against a Gordon Lee team that had only lost to Class 7A Cherokee.
Creek hopes to regroup Thursday at Bremen.
Calhoun 14, Dalton 0
Dalton (0-5) dropped 14-0 to Calhoun (5-2) Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts were held to just one hit by visiting Calhoun.
Reagan Peterson got that hit, a single.
Dalton travels to Woodland Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Cedartown 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-5-1) was blanked 13-0 by Cedartown (5-4) Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders were held to just two hits, with Lydia Kidd and Shelby Wimpy each reaching base on a single.
Southeast plays at Dade County tonight at 5:30.
Sonoraville 15, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-8) was blanked by Sonoraville (7-3) 15-0 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Bruins were held without a hit by the Lady Phoenix.
The two teams meet again Thursday night at 5:30 in Sonoraville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.