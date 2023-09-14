North Murray 10, Murray County 5
North Murray went into the seventh inning needing two runs to keep the game going.
The Lady Mountaineers scored seven.
North Murray (6-6) scored seven runs in the seventh inning to stun rival Murray County (4-6) by turning a deficit into a decisive win on Thursday.
Murray scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead, and that held until the seventh.
To start the rally, Jazmyn Wright doubled to score Hallie Glover. Cadence Mulkey then doubled to score Wright to tie the game at 5. Kaitlyn Malone kept the double party going by bringing in Mulkey and Kylie Corbin to take the 7-5 lead. Baylee Thorne singled to drive in Malone, and a Jayden Watson double capped things off by scoring Thorne and Cameron Longley.
Murray County was unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and North Murray walked away with the Region 7-2A win.
Mulkey and Malone both finished 3-for-4. Malone totaled three RBIs, while Mulkey hit three doubles. Longley was 2-for-4, and Corbin had a pair of RBIs.
Wright pitched six innings, striking out four, and Chanley Langham came in to close the game out in the seventh.
For Murray, Emerie Bohannon and Charlsey Richards each went 2-for-4. Brylee Boyd and Hadley Dotson each had a pair of RBIs.
Murray gets back in action on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at LaFayette, and North Murray will be at a Saturday tournament in Chattanooga.
Coahulla Creek 10, Adairsville 1
Annie Reed popped two home runs as Coahulla Creek (10-5) earned a decisive Region 6-3A win with a 10-1 victory at Adairsville (2-12) Thursday night.
Creek scored four runs in the top of the first to quickly gain the lead and never gave it up.
Reed finished 4-for-4 with the two homers and also doubled. She piled up six total RBIs.
Nora Milam tripled and had an RBI, while Ally Franks brought in two runs.
Haley Curtis earned the win from the mound, striking out 10.
Creek hosts Southeast Whitfield on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (7-13) scored the first two runs, but Heritage (11-2-1) scored three straight to take a 3-2 win Thursday.
Northwest scored one apiece in the first and second innings, while Heritage then scored one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to take the Region 7-4A game.
Jolie Albertson was 2-for-4 with a home run for Northwest. Megan Bailey allowed just six hits from the mound for Northwest.
Northwest hosts Cedartown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Woodland 13, Dalton 4
Dalton (2-10) dropped a Region 7-5A game 13-4 at Woodland (12-6) on Thursday.
Despite the loss for Dalton, Cadence Blackwell hit a home run and Kaylee Tatum finished 3-for-4. Blackwell totaled two RBIs.
Tatum struck out two from the mound.
Dalton hosts Hiram on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
