Rockmart 11, North Murray 7

Despite a strong start, North Murray (1-3) couldn’t keep pace in an 11-7 loss to undefeated Rockmart (6-0) Thursday.

The Lady Mountaineers put five runs on the board and led 5-1 headed into the fifth inning. Rockmart scored three in the fifth and exploded for six in the sixth to take an 11-5 lead.

North Murray put two back on the board in the seventh, but couldn’t rally for a tie.

Kylie Corbin homered for North Murray, finishing with a pair of RBIs. Angel Tant and Kaitlyn Malone each tallied two hits, and McKinlie Callaway had two RBIs.

North Murray plays Armuchee on Saturday.

Cartersville 9, Dalton 1

Dalton (0-4) fell 9-1 at Cartersville (4-2) Thursday night.

Dalton led the top of the first inning with a run on a bases-loaded walk, but the Lady Catamounts never lit up the scoreboard again.

Samya Simpson and Kailyn Anderson each had a hit as Dalton was held to two.

It was the second game of Region 7-5A play for Dalton, who dropped to Cass on Tuesday.

Dalton hosts Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Ringgold 5, Northwest Whitfield 3

Northwest Whitfield (2-6) dropped its fifth straight game Thursday night when the Lady Bruins fell 5-3 to Ringgold (2-4) at home.

Northwest scored all three of its runs in the third and led 3-1, but couldn’t score anymore as Ringgold pulled away.

Eden Rann was 3-for-4 with a double for the Lady Bruins. Aubree Holmes and Laila Perry each had an RBI.

The Lady Bruins play River Ridge on Saturday.

Dade County 5, Southeast Whitfield 2

Southeast Whitfield (1-4) dropped to Dade County (4-4) 5-2 at home Thursday.

Southeast scored both runs on a wild pitch in the second.

Lydia Kidd was an offensive standout for Southeast, finishing 3-for-3 with three of the four Raider hits. Liberty Frank’s had the other.

Southeast travels to play Gordon Central on Monday at 5 p.m.

Haralson County 6, Murray County 1

Murray County (3-2) dropped a game 6-1 to Haralson County (4-0-1) Thursday.

Kylee Johnson, Lanie Spence and Emerie Bohannon each had three hits, but the Lady Indians were only able to cash in one run, coming off a Charlsey Richards RBI.

Murray plays Gordon Central on the road at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

