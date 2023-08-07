Rockmart 3, Northwest Whitfield 2Northwest Whitfield 7, Lumpkin County 2Northwest Whitfield (1-1) opened its 2023 season with a split in two games Saturday at the Cass High School season kickoff.
The Lady Bruins dropped to Rockmart (4-0) 3-2 in the first game, then rallied for a 7-2 win over Lumpkin County (1-2) in the second.
Against Rockmart, Northwest led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth before three Rockmart runs stole the game.
Northwest brought home a run apiece in the second and third innings. Libby Lee had an RBI, while Lindsey Harris, Jolie Albertson and Abigail Rann each picked up a hit.
Albertson allowed five hits and struck out five from the mound, keeping Rockmart off the board through four innings.
Against Lumpkin, Northwest got a fast offensive start and didn’t let up.
Two first-inning runs helped power the Lady Bruins to a an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish. Northwest added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Rann went 2-for-2 and Griffin Harrison doubled. Paisley Chandler drove in a pair of RBIs.
Gabbie Bates manned the mound for the Lady Bruins, striking out five while pitching all six innings.
Northwest was scheduled to host Cartersville Monday, but the game was rained out as storms passed through Whitfield County in the evening.
The Lady Bruins play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe this afternoon at 5:30.
Cartersville 15, Murray County 4Murray County (0-1) kept pace with Cartersville (2-1) through an inning in the Lady Indians’ season opener Friday night, but the visitors pulled away for a 15-4 victory.
After Cartersville scored five in the top of the first, Murray quickly struck back with three in the bottom half of the inning.
A Kylee Johnson single scored Callan Ledford, then Charlsey Richards singled into center field to score both Annabelle Ingle and Lanie Spence.
Richards kept up after her red-hot start, finishing 3-for-3 on the day with three RBIs, but the Lady Indians couldn’t keep up with Class 5A Cartersville. Five runs in the top of the sixth made the final 15-4.
Richards tallied three of the four Murray hits, with Johnson having the other.
A scheduled game for Murray on Monday at Chattooga was canceled because of severe weather. The next scheduled game for the Lady Indians is against Gilmer on Friday at 4 p.m.
