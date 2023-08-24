Sonoraville 4, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (3-9) played Sonoraville (8-3) to a much closer game Thursday but still fell 4-2.
Sonoraville defeated Northwest 15-0 on Tuesday.
In Thursday's game, Northwest trailed 4-0 heading into the seventh, but was able to rally for two runs when Jolie Albertson sent out a two-run home run, scoring Staesha Campbell. Two strikeouts and a fly out then ended the game.
Two of the three Northwest hits came in the seventh inning. Campbell reached on a single to start the inning. Libby Lee singled earlier in the game.
Albertson struck out six batters and allowed five hits in six innings on the mound.
The Lady Bruins next host Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Model 11, North Murray 4
North Murray (4-4-1) dropped a game 11-4 to Model (4-5) Thursday night.
North Murray led 4-1 after three innings, but never scored again despite compiling 13 hits on the night.
Cadence Mulkey led the way, going 3-for-4 with both a double and triple. Kylie Corbin was 2-for-3, while Angel Tant, McKinlie Callaway and Cameron Longley each had two hits.
North Murray plays at Towns County on Monday at 5 p.m.
Bremen 13, Coahulla Creek 1
After taking its first loss to Gordon Lee on Tuesday, Coahulla Creek (5-2) fell again, losing 13-1 at Bremen (7-1) Thursday.
Bremen already led 5-0 by the time Creek got on the board in the third inning. Bremen added eight more, and the game was called after four.
Nora Milam had the lone RBI, going 1-for-2 with a double for one of two Creek hits. Annie Reed had the other, also a double.
Coahulla hosts Murray County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Woodland 10, Dalton 2
A huge first inning gave Woodland (8-2) a 10-2 win over Dalton (0-6).
Dalton scored a run in the top of the first, but Woodland answered with eight.
A triple by Kailyn Anderson was the offensive highlight for a Dalton team that had just three hits. Kaylee Tatum and Zoe Parker each had an RBI.
Dalton plays at Southeast Whitfield Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Fannin County 15, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (0-2) was defeated 15-3 by Fannin County (2-4) Wednesday.
The Lady Lions scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning. Ariana Battle, Reese Brown and London Wagner each had an RBI, while K Mireles doubled.
