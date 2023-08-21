Southeast Whitfield 14, Gordon Central 1
Southeast Whitfield (1-4-1) picked up its first win of the season in dominating fashion, crushing Gordon Central (0-3) 14-1 on the road Monday.
The Lady Raiders piled up five runs apiece in the first and second before adding three in the third and one in the fourth. The game was called after four innings.
Piper Shoemake was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Allie Azurdia and Lydia Kidd each tripled.
Four Southeast pitchers — Chyann Blevins, Destiney Kenemore, Summer Madron and Jaiden Hall — combined to allow just one hit and strike out eight.
Southeast hosts Cedartown tonight at 5:30.
Coahulla Creek 10, Gilmer 3 Coahulla Creek 8, Union County 0
Coahulla Creek (5-0) won two games in a doubleheader in Ellijay Saturday, knocking off Gilmer (0-10) 10-3 and Union County (3-2) 8-0.
In the first game against Gilmer, Creek’s Haley Curtis struck out 12 in seven innings on the mound.
Nora Milam homered, and Caroline Reed was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Kayden Stuckey was 2-for-3, and Ally Franks doubled and belted two RBIs.
Against Union County, Bailey Warnix struck out six in five innings of work.
Reed shined again at the plate, belting a home run and a triple to earn three RBIs. That pushed her combined total on the day to 5-for-7 with a double, two triples and five RBIs.
Franks went 2-for-2 and Curtis had a pair of RBIs.
Coahulla Creek hosts Gordon Lee tonight at 5:30 for its first Region 6-3A contest.
North Murray 6, Armuchee 0 North Murray 11, Armuchee 10
North Murray (3-3-1) swept a Saturday doubleheader at Armuchee (3-4-1), cruising in the first game 6-0 and surviving in the second 11-10.
In the opener, North Murray scored a run apiece in the first, second and fourth, then sealed the game with three in the seventh.
Cadence Mulkey and Jayden Watson each had two hits, a double and an RBI. Kaitlyn Malone had a pair of RBIs.
Jazmyn Wright preserved the shutout from the mound, striking out seven.
In a back-and-forth second game, North Murray held Armuchee’s seventh-inning comeback a run short, winning 11-10.
Armuchee trailed 11-8 entering the seventh, scoring two runs in the inning.
Kylie Corbin finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Lady Mountaineers. Jaylen Jones was 2-for-4, Mulkey had two RBIs and Cameron Longley hammered in three runs.
North Murray hosts Fannin County tonight at 5.
Northwest Whitfield 4, River Ridge 0 River Ridge 8, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-7) split a pair of games played against River Ridge (4-4) at Reinhardt University in Waleska on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins took the opener 4-0, but River Ridge bounced back with an 8-0 win in the second game.
The win snapped a five-game losing skid.
Jolie Albertson powered Northwest to the game one win, going 4-for-4 with a double and a triple. She was responsible for four of the Lady Bruins’ nine total hits. Staesha Campbell drove in two runs, as did Lindsey Harris, who also doubled.
Megan Bailey pitched a complete-game shutout for the Lady Bruins, allowing six hits.
In the second game, Northwest was able to claim just two hits as River Ridge pulled away.
Albertson and Eden Rann got on base, but the Lady Bruins couldn’t convert into a score.
Northwest hosts Sonoraville for a Region 7-4A game tonight at 5:30.
Darlington 11, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (0-1) opened its season with an 11-3 loss at Darlington (2-1) Monday.
The Lady Lions got off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Darlington answered with three and never trailed again in the five-inning game.
After walking to lead off the game, Kaymin Arrants scored on a wild pitch for Christian Heritage. Zoe Moore scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
In the fifth inning, Kate Mireles doubled, then scored on an error. That was the lone hit of the game for the Lady Lions.
Christian Heritage plays at Fannin County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
