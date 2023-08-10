Coahulla Creek 8, Dalton 0Bailey Warnix shined on the mound and at the plate as Coahulla Creek (2-0) shut out Dalton (0-1) 8-0 in Dalton Thursday evening.
Warnix finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Colt offense, then held Dalton to just two hits from the mound in her four innings pitching. Haley Curtis held Dalton hitless in three innings of work. The duo combined for five strikeouts.
Creek started the game with two runs in the top of the first and added one apiece in the third and sixth. Four runs in the seventh made any potential Dalton comeback even harder.
Nora Milam also doubled, finishing with two hits and two RBIs for Creek, and Annie Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Damon Thompson also added an RBI.
Ella Hill and Cadence Blackwell each tallied a hit for Dalton, which struggled to get bats going in the first game of the season. The game was the first for Dalton under new head coach Allie Kirby.
Coahulla Creek and Dalton both next take part in Dalton’s Lady Cat Classic on Saturday. Dalton hosts North Cobb Christian at 4 p.m. in its home tournament, while Creek plays Woodland Saturday at noon in Dalton.
North Murray 9, Towns County 0North Murray (1-0) opened its season with a 9-0 win over Towns County (0-1) at home on Thursday.
The Lady Mountaineers earn a shutout victory in the first game under new head coach Jordan Anderson.
North Murray plays in Dalton’s Lady Cat Invitational Tournament on Saturday, starting with Trion at 10 a.m.
Woodland 12, Southeast Whitfield 0Southeast Whitfield (0-1) began its season with a 12-0 loss to Woodland (3-0) Wednesday.
Woodland added seven runs in the second and five in the third, and the game was called after four innings.
Southeast Whitfield was held to just one hit, which came off the bat of Piper Shoemake.
Southeast plays North Murray on Saturday at noon.
