High school sports roundup: Creek boys, girls soccer earn big wins over Rockmart; Murray County tennis shuts down Creek

Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 10, Rockmart 0
Coahulla Creek (5-1-1) got their second straight 10-0 win as the Colts shut out Rockmart (1-4-1) at home on Thursday. Creek beat Sonoraville 10-0 on Tuesday.
Jaime Mendiola and Ronaldo Mendiola each scored three goals, while Jaime added two assists. Emanuel Aredondo scored two goals and dished two assists, while Saul Barcenas and Juan Peinado each added a goal. Diego Diaz had three assists.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 7, Rockmart 1
Coahulla Creek (3-1) ran past Rockmart (1-2-1) 7-1 at home on Thursday.
Mary Day Elsenrath, Valeria Ramirez and Ana Silva all scored two goals, while Mariela Mendiola added the other. Sandra Ramirez had two assists, while Ali Manis got nine saves in net.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Cedartown 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-0-1) shut down Cedartown (1-5) 10-0 at home Thursday.
Jailyne Martinez scored four goals, while Vanessa Coronel and Lexi Lyon added two. Sofia Ortiz and Melanie Plaza scored one.
Staesha Campbell and Nicole Thurman both spent time at goalkeeper to help preserve the shutout.
Boys tennis
Murray County 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Murray County defeated Coahulla Creek 4-1 at home on Thursday.
The Indians swept three singles rounds, with Jace Samford winning 6-0 and 6-3, Sam Woodall winning 6-0 and 7-5 and Ethan Earley getting a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Murray County's Hayden Page and Tyson Leonard got a 6-1, 6-1 win in doubles, then Coahulla Creek's Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey earned the Colts' only victory of the night 6-4 and 6-2.
Girls tennis
Murray County 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Murray County swept past Coahulla Creek at home on Thursday 5-0.
Audra Leonard and Ella Tankersly both got 6-0, 6-0 wins to start, while Braelyn Tallent earned a 6-0, 6-2 win in the third singles round.
Ashlyn Davis and Allie Webb were victorious 6-4, 6-4 in doubles, then Mary Helms and Lira Lingerfelt got a 6-0, 6-1 win to close out the match.
