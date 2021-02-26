High school sports roundup: Dalton boys, girls soccer get region wins at Rome

Boys soccer
Dalton 6, Rome 0
Dalton (6-0-1) earned a 6-0 road victory over previously-unbeaten Rome (7-1) on Friday night.
Fabian Rodriguez scored two goals for Dalton, while Fernando Guerrero, Yahir Paez and Filemon Quintero added one apiece.
The win gives Dalton a victory in their first Region 5-6A matchup of the season.
Girls soccer
Dalton 4, Rome 3
Dalton (3-1-1) took down Rome (6-2) 4-3 on the road Friday night.
Bailey Gleaton scored two goals and assisted on the other two, which were sent home by Jennifer Enriquez.
Goalkeeper America Quintero tallied 12 saves.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (0-2) lost a Friday night road game at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-3) 5-1.
LFO scored three goals in the first, then added two in the second half.
Boys tennis
Christian Heritage 3, Sonoraville 2
Christian Heritage (1-1) notched its first victory of the season at Sonoraville on Thursday with a 3-2 win. Cole Ridley earned a 7-5, 7-5 win to put the Lions ahead in singles play. With the match on the line, the doubles combination of Bryson Jackson and Joshua Jenkins completed the victory, posting a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Dalton 4, Douglas County 1
Dalton got a win at Douglas County Thursday night 4-1.
Nik Carlson was victorious in singles at 6-3, 6-0, while John Carson won 6-1, 6-3. Ernesto Garcia and Reid Rehberg got the win in the first doubles line 6-0, 6-0, while Landon Bryant and Tristan Thompson finished off with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage 4, Sonoraville 1
Christian Heritage (2-0) followed up a 5-0 victory over Murray County Tuesday by taking down Sonoraville 4-1 Thursday night. Christian Heritage's Anna Jarrett and Katie Rose Stanfield took victories in straight sets in singles, with Josie Taylor coming back to win in three sets to sweep the Phoenix in singles play. McKray Lents and Allie Raughton chipped in a doubles victory in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.
Dalton 3, Douglas County 2
Dalton secured their first win of the season with a tight 3-2 road victory over Douglas County on Thursday. Ava White got a 6-1, 6-2 in the third line of singles play, then the Catamount combination of Emma Ferguson and Ava Knowles got a 6-0, 6-1 win in doubles, and the pair of Faith Manis and Sarah Wise earned the Dalton win with a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the second line of doubles.
