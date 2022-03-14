The boys and girls tennis teams from Christian Heritage School both won the championship in their respective divisions at the Granger Invitational tennis tournament in LaGrange on Friday and Saturday.
The girls took home the championship in the third division at the 31st annual rendition of the tournament, while the boys were champions of the fifth division.
The boys earned victories over Callaway, Heard County and Roswell’s second team to grab the tournament title.
In the final match against Roswell, Christian Heritage won 4-1.
Layne Courville and Josh Jenkins won in singles, while the pair of Bryson Jackson and Nick Suttles won in doubles along with the duo of Bronson Barr and Cole Ridley.
Dalton competed in the boys third division, earning an opening-round victory over LaGrange, but falling to runner-up North Gwinnett in the semifinals. Dalton finished fourth.
Christian Heritage School’s girls team knocked off LaGrange and Roswell to earn a berth in the championship match, where the Lady Lions defeated Allatoona 3-2.
Callie Stanfield grabbed wins in the first and second sets of singles for Christian Heritage, and the duo of Allie Raughton and Katie Stanfield earned a 6-4, 6-7 win in doubles in the championship match.
Dalton also competed in the third division with the Lady Lions, bowing out of a first-round match with Carrollton.
