The Christian Heritage School girls tennis team’s historic playoff run ended Monday in the Final Four.
The Lady Lions fell to Wesleyan School 3-1 in the Class A Private semifinals in Peachtree Corners, taking their first loss of the season and ending the deepest playoff run in program history.
Christian Heritage finished the regular season undefeated and won the Class A Private championship.
The Lady Lions defeated Hebron Christian in the playoffs’ opening round before taking down Stratford Academy 3-0 in the Sweet 16 to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time.
Christian Heritage took the playoff run a step further with a 3-1 win over Brookstone in Columbus, reaching the state semifinals for the first time and powering its record to 16-0.
Wesleyan, which also knocked the Lady Lions out of the playoffs in 2021, gave Christian Heritage its first loss and halted the playoff run a step short of the state finals.
Wesleyan plays George Walton Academy on Saturday in Rome for the Class A Private state championship.
The defeat ends the high school careers of a trio of Christian Heritage seniors — Anna Jarrett, Allie Raughton and Callie Stanfield.
Stanfield, the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Lions, signed Friday to play tennis at the University of West Georgia.
