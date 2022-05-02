Christian Heritage girls tennis

Christian Heritage School’s girls tennis team poses after winning the Region 7-A Private championship.

Girls

Christian Heritage 3, Brookstone 1

Christian Heritage had already made history with its deepest playoff run in school history, but the Lady Lions marched on in the Class A Private playoffs by downing Brookstone 3-1 in Columbus Monday.

The undefeated Lady Lions are in the Final Four for the first time.

Christian Heritage battles the winner of a quarterfinal series between Athens Academy and Wesleyan for a berth in the state finals.

The state championship match is May 14 in Rome.

Boys

Cherokee Bluff 3, Coahulla Creek 2

Coahulla Creek reached the state’s Elite 8 for a second straight season, but the Colts’ run stopped in the quarterfinals again.

Cherokee Bluff downed Coahulla Creek 3-2 in Flowery Branch on Monday, ending the Colts’ season.

The Colts dropped all three singles lines, but got two doubles wins. Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey grabbed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win and Will Bates and Manush Patel won 7-5, 6-0.

Cherokee Bluff advanced to face Westminster in the Final Four.

Coahulla Creek’s run to the Elite 8 matched the deepest in school history. This season marked the first time the Colts reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons.

