Girls
Christian Heritage 3, Brookstone 1
Christian Heritage had already made history with its deepest playoff run in school history, but the Lady Lions marched on in the Class A Private playoffs by downing Brookstone 3-1 in Columbus Monday.
The undefeated Lady Lions are in the Final Four for the first time.
Christian Heritage battles the winner of a quarterfinal series between Athens Academy and Wesleyan for a berth in the state finals.
The state championship match is May 14 in Rome.
Boys
Cherokee Bluff 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek reached the state’s Elite 8 for a second straight season, but the Colts’ run stopped in the quarterfinals again.
Cherokee Bluff downed Coahulla Creek 3-2 in Flowery Branch on Monday, ending the Colts’ season.
The Colts dropped all three singles lines, but got two doubles wins. Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey grabbed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win and Will Bates and Manush Patel won 7-5, 6-0.
Cherokee Bluff advanced to face Westminster in the Final Four.
Coahulla Creek’s run to the Elite 8 matched the deepest in school history. This season marked the first time the Colts reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.