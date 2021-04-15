High school tennis: Creek boys, Murray girls take region title; several teams are state bound

Coahulla Creek High School's boys tennis team defeated Murray County 3-2 on Thursday to win the Region 6-3A championship.
The Colts rallied after a victory in the first singles line by Murray County's Jace Sanford to get wins from Cam Souther and Luke Gentry in the final two singles lines in the championship match Thursday at Dalton's Lakeshore Park.
After Murray County got another line victory in doubles, the duo of Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey earned a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 win in the final line of the match to secure the win.
The win gives Coahulla Creek the region's first seed for the playoffs, which begin next week. Murray earned the second seed after falling in the finals. Both teams will host in the first round, with the Colts drawing Lumpkin County and Murray getting Dawson County.
Murray County's girls team also reached the final match on Thursday of the region tournament, where they defeated LaFayette. They'll host Dawson County in the first round of the playoffs.
Earlier this week, Northwest Whitfield's boys team also took second in their region tournament and earned the second seed for Region 7-4A. The Bruins have first-round bye.
Christian Heritage's girls took second in Region 7-A private's tournament, so they'll also host a game in the first round of the playoffs against Pinecrest Academy.
Dalton's boys and girls both finished third in the Region 5-6A tournaments. The boys travel to Buford to play Lanier, while the girls are bound for Dacula in the first round.
