The playoff march continues for the tennis teams from Christian Heritage School.
Both the boys and the girls are into the state’s Elite 8.
The boys defeated Marion County 4-1 Monday in the second round of the Class A DII playoffs, and the girls won 4-0 over Marion County to keep an undefeated season going.
The matches were held at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Monday.
Both teams will play Seminole County in the state quarterfinals.
With a win, the Lady Lions would return to the state Final Four for a second consecutive year.
The playoff road ended in the Sweet 16 for the boys and girls teams from both Coahulla Creek and Dalton.
Dalton’s boys dropped 3-0 to Centennial in the second round, and the girls suffered the same fate against the same school. Creek’s boys were shut out 4-0 at Oconee County, while the Lady Colts were downed 4-0 at Wesleyan.
