The undefeated season for the Christian Heritage School Lady Lions' tennis team rolls into the Class A Division II Final Four.
Christian Heritage defeated Seminole County 3-0 to reach 17-0 on the year and make a second straight appearance in the state semifinals. The Lady Lions will play Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro in the semis.
The two teams are both top-seeded teams as region champions, but a universal coin toss by the Georgia High School Association determined that the bottom team on the bracket would host in the Final Four.
The winner will advance to the state championship match on May 13 in Rome.
Christian Heritage reached the Final Four for the first time last season, but were ousted a game short of reaching the state championship game.
The boys team from Christian Heritage also competed in the state quarterfinals, but the Lions' historic season ended there.
After winning a region championship for the first time and advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time, Christian Heritage fell 3-1 to Seminole County to end the season.
Seminole advances to the Final Four.
