The Christian Heritage School girls tennis team will play for a state championship.
The Lady Lions defeated Lake Oconee Academy 3-0 on Thursday in the Class A Division II semifinals to set up a clash for the state title with Johnson County.
The state championship match will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Christian Heritage is in the state championship match for the first time in the program's history.
The Lady Lions reached the Final Four last season but were stopped there by eventual state champion Wesleyan. Christian Heritage fought back to the same spot this season and pushed through to the finals. Christian Heritage brings an undefeated record on the year into the state championship game.
The Lady Lions reach the state title match having not given up a line yet in the playoffs. Christian Heritage won 5-0 over Lincoln County in the first round, 4-0 over Marion County in the second and 3-0 over Seminole County in the quarterfinals. The Lady Lions had to go on the road for the first time in the playoffs in the semifinals against Lake Oconee, but brought back the 3-0 victory from Greensboro.
Johnson County, the Region 5-A DII champion, defeated Telfair County 3-1 in the semifinals.
