High school tennis playoffs: Northwest is bound for Final Four; Creek run ends in Elite 8

Contributed photo

Northwest Whitfield High School's boys tennis team poses after knocking off Islands in the Elite 8 on Wednesday. Northwest is bound for the Final Four for the first time in the program's history.

The Northwest Whitfield High School boys tennis team is headed for the first final four appearance in the program's history.

The Bruins traveled to Savannah and took down Islands 3-2 in the Elite 8 on Wednesday.

Collin Hall got a 7-6, 6-3 win in singles for Northwest, and Sebastian Tomsic was a 6-4, 6-4 winner in singles too.

The doubles duo of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery earned a 6-1, 6-3 win.

In the Final Four, Northwest travels to play Bogart's North Oconee, the Region 8-4A champion, early next week. Should the Bruins win, they'll advance to the state finals on May 8 in Rome.

Coahulla Creek's team, meanwhile, matched the program's furthest plunge in the playoffs this season with an Elite 8 appearance, but they'll go no further after losing 3-2 at Augusta's Richmond Academy on Wednesday.

In her first season, Coahulla Creek coach Emma Carlisi led the Colts to the Elite 8 for the second time, matching a 2016 run.

