High school tennis playoffs: Northwest is bound for Final Four; Creek run ends in Elite 8

The Northwest Whitfield High School boys tennis team is headed for the first final four appearance in the program's history.
The Bruins traveled to Savannah and took down Islands 3-2 in the Elite 8 on Wednesday.
Collin Hall got a 7-6, 6-3 win in singles for Northwest, and Sebastian Tomsic was a 6-4, 6-4 winner in singles too.
The doubles duo of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery earned a 6-1, 6-3 win.
In the Final Four, Northwest travels to play Bogart's North Oconee, the Region 8-4A champion, early next week. Should the Bruins win, they'll advance to the state finals on May 8 in Rome.
Coahulla Creek's team, meanwhile, matched the program's furthest plunge in the playoffs this season with an Elite 8 appearance, but they'll go no further after losing 3-2 at Augusta's Richmond Academy on Wednesday.
In her first season, Coahulla Creek coach Emma Carlisi led the Colts to the Elite 8 for the second time, matching a 2016 run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.