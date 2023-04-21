Both Dalton teams are Sweet 16 bound
The boys and girls teams for the Dalton Catamounts both pushed through into the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The boys got past Flowery Branch on the road 3-2, while the girls played Flowery Branch at home and scored a 3-2 win.
The boys traveled to second-seeded Flowery Branch Tuesday, grabbing the 3-2 win. John Carson (6-4, 6-3) and Will Merryman (6-0, 6-1) won in singles, and Cesar Hurtado and Jack Wells (6-2, 6-2) scored a doubles win. The Catamounts host fourth-seeded Centennial in the second round Monday at 4 p.m.
The girls won 3-2 on Wednesday. Ava White (7-6, 6-2) and Annabelle Rollins (6-1, 6-1) won in singles, while Faith Manis and Jocelyn Pacheco (7-5, 2-6, 6-4) prevailed in doubles. The Lady Catamounts travel to Roswell to play Centennial in the second round today at 5.
Christian Heritage boys, girls reach second round
Both Christian Heritage squads kept their seasons going into the second round of the Class A DII playoffs. The girls and the boys both swept past Lincoln County 5-0 at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Wednesday.
The girls kept their undefeated season alive. Raigh Langston and Katie Stanfield earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles, and Macie Mashburn won 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, the duo of Reese Bailey and Monica Morales won 6-0, 6-0 and Molly Geil and Riley Geil won 6-1, 6-0. The Lady Lions play Marion County in the second round.
For the boys, Matthew Lewallen won 6-0, 6-0 in singles, Tucker Ridley won 6-2, 6-1 and Josh Jenkins won 6-1, 6-2. Camp Carpenter and Braden Koneman won 6-0, 6-0 in doubles, and Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow earned a 6-0, 6-1 win. The Lions host Marion County in the second round.
Coahulla Creek teams reach Sweet 16, boys fall there
Both the Coahulla Creek tennis teams reached the Class 3A Sweet 16, but the boys’ journey stopped there.
The Colts, which swept Douglass-Atlanta 5-0 in the first round, fell 5-0 at Oconee County Thursday night to end the season.
The Lady Colts also defeated Douglass 5-0 in the first round. They’ll play Wesleyan in Norcross on Monday at 4 p.m.
Murray, North Murray teams fall in first round
The boys team from Murray County and both squads from North Murray were knocked out in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Murray was upended 3-1 at home in the first round by visiting East Jackson. The North Murray boys were denied 3-0 at Athens Academy in the first round, while the Lady Mountaineers had their season ended with a 3-0 loss at Roswell’s Fellowship Christian on Thursday.
