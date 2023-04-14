Christian Heritage girls, boys both win region title
The Christian Heritage boys tennis team won its first region championship, and the girls repeated as region champs at the Region 7-A DII tournament in Rome.
The boys cruised past Mount Zion 3-0 and Bowdon 3-0 to clinch the region title. The boys, which are 10-4, host Lincoln County in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday.
The girls team continued its undefeated season through the region tournament, also sweeping its way to the tournament title.
The Lady Lions downed Mt. Zion 3-0 in the opener and won the championship with a 3-0 win over Bowdon.
Christian Heritage, which reached the Final Four a year ago after winning the region championship, hosts Lincoln County in a first round game Wednesday.
Dalton girls 2nd, boys 3rd in region
Dalton’s girls host a playoff game after finishing second in the Region 7-5A tournament, while the boys hit the road for the first round of the playoffs after finishing as the tournament’s third seed.
The Lady Catamounts reached the finals of the region tournament on Wednesday before falling to champion Calhoun.
The boys were knocked out of contention for the region title in the semifinals, but recovered Wednesday to defeat Woodland for the third seed.
The Lady Cats welcome Flowery Branch to town for a first round game in the Class 5A playoffs next week, while the boys team travel to Flowery Branch.
Both Cohulla Creek squads headed to playoffs
The Coahulla Creek girls head to the Class 3A playoffs as the Region 6-3A runner-up, and the boys are bound for the state tourney after a third-place finish in the region.
The Lady Colts downed Gordon Lee 3-0 in a first-round tournament game at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park before defeating LaFayette 3-0 in the region semifinals. Bremen downed Coahulla Creek 3-1 to take the region championship.
The Coahulla Creek boys finished third behind region champion Bremen and runner-up Ringgold. After Coahulla defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3-0 in the first round, Ringgold downed the Colts 3-2 in the semis. Coahulla Creek swept Adairsville 3-0 in the third-place match.
The Lady Colts host Frederick Douglass High at Lakeshore Park next week in the first round of the playoffs, while the boys travel to Atlanta to play Frederick Douglass.
Murray boys, North Murray boys and girls are playoff bound
Both tennis teams from North Murray High School are headed to the Class 2A playoffs next week, along with the boys team from Murray County.
Murray County’s boys finished second in the Region 7-2A tournament. They host East Jackson for a first round game in the state playoffs next week.
Both the North Murray girls and boys grabbed third place in the region and travel to open the state tournament. The boys travel to Athens Academy, while the Lady Mountaineers are at Roswell’s Fellowship Christian for a first round match.
