Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, Adairsville 0
Coahulla Creek swept Adairsville 5-0 on Monday.
Preston Green (6-2, 6-2), Drake Malone (6-0, 6-1) and Logan Parton (6-2, 6-4) earned victories in singles. The duo of Brayden Barber and Jackson Thomas (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) won on the first doubles line, and Will Douglas and Ben Giles (6-0, 6-1) capped the match with a victory.
Heritage 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield took a 5-0 loss to Heritage on Tuesday.
Sonoraville 5, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage dropped a contest 5-0 in Dalton to Sonoraville on Tuesday.
Girls
Christian Heritage 3, Sonoraville 2
Christian Heritage defeated Sonoraville 3-2 Tuesday to remain unbeaten.
The Lady Lions scored a win at singles with Katie Rose Stanfield winning 6-0, 6-3. Doubles teammates Reese Bailey and Monica Morales won 6-1, 6-0 and Molly Geil and Reily Geil chipped in a win 6-0, 6-0.
Coahulla Creek 3, Adairsville 2
Coahulla Creek downed Adairsville 3-2 on Monday.
Camryn Parker (6-2, 6-2) was a singles winner for the Lady Colts. Coahulla Creek won both doubles lines, with EJ Carrier and Lilly Jones winning 7-5, 6-3 and Kennedy Hughes and Lily Lowe grabbing a 6-2, 7-5 victory.
Heritage 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Heritage swept the three singles lines to defeat Northwest Whitfield 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins earned victories in both doubles lines though. Mackenzie Lewellan and Isabella Perez grabbed a win on a 7-3 tiebreaker after a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 battle. Holly Jackson and Ivy Turner won 6-3, 6-2.
