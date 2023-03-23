Boys
Central-Carrollton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield fell to Central-Carrollton 5-0 on Tuesday.
The Bruins' nearest miss at a win came in the second doubles line, when Jamik Patel and Henry Griffin came up short with a 4-6, 3-6 loss.
Christian Heritage 3, Murray County 2
Christian Heritage defeated Murray County 3-2 in Chatsworth Tuesday.
Singles winners were Wyatt Brumlow and Matthew Lewallen for the Lions. Doubles duo Josh Jenkins and Tucker Ridley secured the win for the Lions.
Coahulla Creek 4, Ringgold 1
Coahulla Creek defeated Ringgold 4-1 on Thursday.
Drake Malone (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) and Logan Parton (6-4, 6-1) got singles wins for the Colts. Josh Jenkins and Jackson Thomas won 6-2, 6-4 in the first doubles line, and Will Douglas and Ben Giles grabbed the 6-0, 6-1 victory in the second.
Girls
Central-Carrollton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Central-Carrollton defeated Northwest Whitfield 5-0 Tuesday.
Northwest's Sreya Gireeshkumar came closest to victory with a 2-6, 4-6 loss, but the Lady Bruins couldn't manage a line win.
Christian Heritage 5, Murray County 0
The Christian Heritage Lady Lions completed their eighth sweep of the season in a 5-0 victory Tuesday against Murray County.
Raigh Langston, Macie Mashburn and Katie Rose Stanfield were winners in singles play, while the pairs of Anna Jackson and Monica Morales and Molly Geil and Riley Geil won in doubles.
Coahulla Creek 5, Ringgold 0
Coahulla Creek swept Ringgold 5-0 Thursday.
Camryn Parker (6-0, 6-3), Celeste Hernandez (6-3, 6-4) and Makenna McAllister (6-0, 6-0) swept the three singles lines for the Lady Colts. The doubles duo of EJ Carrier and Lilly Joneswon 6-2, 6-1, and Kennedy Hughes and Lily Lowe finished the match off with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
