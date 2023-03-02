Boys
Dalton 4, Christian Heritage 1
Nick Carlson, John Carson and Will Merryman picked up wins in singles for Dalton. Ben Thorne and Cesar Hurtado earned a doubles win for Dalton.
Christian Heritage's victory came from the doubles duo of Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow.
Girls
Christian Heritage 3, Dalton 2
Christian Heritage got past Dalton 3-2 Wednesday.
Picking up wins for the Lady Lions were Raigh Langston and Macie Mashburn in singles and the doubles tandem of Reese Bailey and Riley Geil.
The win came off of a 5-0 sweep of North Murray on Tuesday.
Dalton's winners were Caroline Johnson in singles and the duo of Hailey Floyd and Sophia Pichardo.
