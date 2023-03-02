Dalton logo

Boys

Dalton 4, Christian Heritage 1

Nick Carlson, John Carson and Will Merryman picked up wins in singles for Dalton. Ben Thorne and Cesar Hurtado earned a doubles win for Dalton.

Christian Heritage's victory came from the doubles duo of Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow.

Girls

Christian Heritage 3, Dalton 2

Picking up wins for the Lady Lions were Raigh Langston and Macie Mashburn in singles and the doubles tandem of Reese Bailey and Riley Geil.

The win came off of a 5-0 sweep of North Murray on Tuesday.

Dalton's winners were Caroline Johnson in singles and the duo of Hailey Floyd and Sophia Pichardo.

