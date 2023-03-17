Boys
Christian Heritage 3, Ringgold 2
Christian Heritage defeated Ringgold 3-2 Wednesday.
After Matthew Lewallen won in singles for Christian Heritage, both doubles pairings for the Lions won to clinch the victory. Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow won, as did Braden Koneman and Camp Carpenter.
Coahulla Creek 5, Ridgeland 0
Coahulla Creek was perfect against Ridgeland Thursday night, sweeping 5-0 without dropping a single point.
Preston Green, Drake Malone and Logan Parton each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Jackson Thomas and Brayden Barber kept it going in doubles, and Will Douglas and Ben Giles capped the match with another 6-0, 6-0 win.
Dalton 5, Cass 0
Dalton swept Cass 5-0 Thursday night in Region 7-5A action.
Nik Carlson (6-0, 6-1), John Carson (6-1, 6-0) and Will Merryman (6-1, 6-0) won in singles.
The duo of Max Cowan and Ben Thorne won 6-2, 6-3, and Cesar Hurtado and Silas Owens won 6-0, 6-1.
Girls
Christian Heritage 5, Ringgold 0
The Christian Heritage Lady Lions completed their sixth sweep of the season, defeating Ringgold 5-0 Wednesday to stay unbeaten on the season.
Singles winners were Raigh Langston, Katie Stanfield, and Macie Mashburn. Chipping in two more victories for the Lady Lions were doubles teams of Molly and Reilly Geil as well as Reese Bailey and Monica Morales.
Coahulla Creek 5, Ridgeland 0
Coahulla Creek shut down Ridgeland 5-0 Thursday.
Camryn Parker (6-0, 6-0), Celeste Hernandez (6-1, 6-0) and Makenna McAllister (6-1, 6-0) were victorious in singles.
Lilly Jones and EJ Carrier started doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win, and Lily Lowe and Kennedy Hughes won 6-1, 6-0.
Dalton 4, Cass 1
Dalton downed Cass 4-1 Thursday in a Region 7-5A contest.
Caroline Johnson (6-4, 6-3), Ava White (6-2, 6-1) and Annabelle Rollins (6-0, 6-0) swept through the three singles lines.
Campbell Fox and Leah Cagle grabbed a 6-1, 6-2 win in doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.