Boys
Coahulla Creek 3, Christian Heritage 2
Coahulla Creek earned a 3-2 win over Christian Heritage on Wednesday.
Preston Green (6-0, 6-0) and Drake Malone (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for Coahulla Creek, but Christian Heritage freshman Matthew Lewallen stole a 7-6, 6-4 victory.
Camp Carpenter and Braden Koneman won a doubles line 7-5, 6-4, but the Coahulla Creek duo of Brayden Barber and Jackson Thomas won 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 to help secure the match for the Colts.
Girls
Christian Heritage 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Christian Heritage earned its third win in three days when the Lady Lions shut down Coahulla Creek 4-1 Wednesday.
Christian Heritage won at Bowdon 5-0 Monday and defeated Mt. Zion 5-0 on Tuesday in Carrollton. The Wednesday win keeps Christian Heritage undefeated at 7-0 on the year.
Macie Mashburn (6-1, 6-1), Katie Rose Stanfield (6-0, 6-0) and Raigh Langston (6-1, 6-1) swept all three singles lines for Christian Heritage. Reese Bailey and Riley Geil earned a 6-1, 6-1 win in the first doubles line, but Coahulla Creek’s Kennedy Hughes and Lily Lowe nabbed the Lady Colts’ lone victory with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the second doubles line.
