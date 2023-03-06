Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, Gilmer 0
Coahulla Creek swept Gilmer 5-0 on Monday.
Preston Green (6-2, 6-1), Drake Malone (6-0, 6-0) and Logan Parton (6-2, 6-1) picked up wins in singles.
Brayden Barber and Jackson Thomas (6-4, 6-1) won in doubles alongside Will Douglas and Ben Giles (6-1, 6-2).
Murray County 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Murray County picked up a 5-0 sweep of Northwest Whitfield on Monday.
Jagger Reed (6-0, 6-2), Parker Hawkins (7-5, 7-5) and Lucas Gonzales (7-5, 6-3) won in singles for the Indians. Avery Jones and Judah Woodall (5-7, 6-4, 6-2) grabbed a win in the first doubles line, while Sam Carr and Joseph Carrell (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) completed the sweep.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 4, Gilmer 1
Coahulla Creek defeated Gilmer 4-1 Monday.
Camryn Parker (6-4, 6-2) and Makenna McAllister (6-1, 6-4) picked up victories in singles.
In doubles, EJ Carrier and Lilly Jones earned a victory after wins of 6-7 and 6-2 and a tiebreaker victory of 11-9.
Kennedy Hughes and Lily Lowe wrapped things up with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Murray County 0
Northwest Whitfield shut down Murray County 5-0 on Monday.
Bella Stafford (6-1, 6-4), Isabella Perez (6-1, 6-4) and Morgan Redmond (7-6, 3-6, 6-2) won in singles for the Lady Bruins. Sreya Gireeshkumar and Mackenzie Lewellan (6-2, 6-1) won in doubles, as did Holly Jackson and Ivy Turner (4-6, 6-2, 6-4)).
