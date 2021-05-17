High school track and field: Dalton's Meg Coleman wins state championship in 100-meter hurdles; Several area athletes place at state meets

After finishing fifth in the preliminary round, Dalton High School's Meg Coleman finished first in the state finals to win the Class 6A girls state championship in the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet in Carrollton on Saturday.
Coleman finished fifth with a time of 15 seconds in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals, then shaved her time to 14.6 second to take the title, a new Dalton school record. Coleman placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
"It's so exciting, I'm just really happy," Coleman said in an interview after the event. "It's super exciting to be here."
Coleman was one of several area athletes to place at state meets, which were held across all eight high school divisions across the state over the weekend.
Northwest Whitfield's Silas Griffin was the second-place finisher in boys high jump at the Class 4A championships in Albany, finishing behind Jordan's Anthony Miles. Griffin tied with Miles, but was awarded second place because of tiebreaker procedures. Northwest's Emily Lane placed sixth in girls discus. Southeast Whitfield's Brody Smith finished eighth in pole vault at the 4A meet.
At the Class 3A meet, also in Albany, North Murray's D'Ante Tidwell finished fourth in the 100-meter sprint.
Coahulla Creek's Angel Cabrera finished fourth in shot put and fifth in discus in Class 3A, while Coahulla Creek's Lane Hollis was fourth in the 3,200-meter run and the boys 4x800-meter relay squad finished sixth. Coahulla Creek's Kaylee Bandy finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run on the girls side.
At the Class A Private championship in Powder Springs, Christian Heritage's Kensly Wooten finished fourth in discus.
