High school track and field roundup: Creek's teams get record-high finishes at region; Christian Heritage, North Murray boast individual champs

Coahulla Creek High School's boys and girls track and field teams finished second and third in the Region 6-3A championship meet at Rockmart High School this week, the best result for either program in the school's history.
Rockmart was the champion on both sides, while Sonoraville came in at second on the girls side. North Murray's boys finished sixth and Murray County's ninth, while Murray County and North Murray's girls finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
The Coahulla Creek boys had two individual event champions.
The top three finishers in the boys 1600-meter run were all Colts, with Lane Hollis finishing first at 4:31, with Devin Edwards and Harris Gallegly coming in at two and three.
Angel Cabrera also got a medal for his region-topping discus throw.
North Murray's D'Ante Tidwell was the region's champion in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.9 seconds, while another Mountaineer, Noah Lunsford, was third in the same event.
Murray County's Laine McConkey finished second place in the girls long jump with a leap of 17 feet, three inches. The jump broke her school record of 16-10 1/2 from a meet the week before. She's set and broke the record three times this season.
The Lady Colts had two top-three finishers in the 1600-meter run, with Kaylee Bandy in second and Ella Coley at third. In the 400-meter run, Coahulla Creek's Ema Turner tied for third with Ringgold's Jersey McCann.
Turner also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Murray County's Alejandra Torres finished third in the event.
In the girls' 100-meter hurdles, Coahulla Creek's Ali Manis took second, while Mary Day Elsenrath was a third-place finisher in pole vault.
North Murray's Keyla Young was a second-place finisher in the girls 100-meter dash.
Coahulla Creek's Devin Edwards and Patton Rector were second and third in the boys 800-meter run.
Region 5-6A
At the Region 5-6A championship meet this week in Rome, Dalton High's boys and girls teams had 14 athletes qualify for state sectionals.
Luke Blanchard was a third-place finisher in the 100-meter dash, and the boys 4x800-meter relay team finished third.
Dalton's Giselle Dominguez finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run, and Meg Coleman was the second-place finisher in the 100-meter hurdles. The girls finished third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Region 7-A Private
Christian Heritage's Kensly Wooten won the individual region title in the discus throw.
Wooten's throw of 102 feet, nine and a half inches was enough to claim the region championship in the event at the region meet at Darlington School in Rome this week.
