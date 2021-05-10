High school track and field: Several area athletes headed to state after Saturday sectionals

High school track and field sectionals were Saturday in classifications across the state, as athletes battled for the right to compete at the state championships, which begin Thursday.
The top eight finishers from each event at the sectional qualified for the state championships.
Dalton High sends 12 athletes to the state competition after a Class 6A sectional in Rome on Saturday.
Four from the boys side are headed to state after the boys 4x800-meter relay squad earned sixth place at the meet with a school-record time of 8:27.75. Andre Avila, Anthony Garcia, Eddie Ortiz and Victor Soria are on the state-bound team.
The girls 4x800 group also qualified for state with a seventh-place finish. Caroline Fox, Casey Mashburn, Betsy Perez and Sirena Pridgen set a school record with their finish in 10:29.93.
Meg Coleman qualified for two events at state, finishing third in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles. Giselle Dominguez finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run, while Sarah Jane Halyak was fifth in pole vault and Jocelyn Montalvo was sixth in shot put.
The Class 6A state championships begin Thursday in Carrollton.
Coahulla Creek, Murray County and North Murray all have representation at the Class 3A state championships after Saturday's sectional meet in Atlanta.
Coahulla Creek's 4x800 boys team finished second in the field, while Lane Hollis qualified for state competition in both the boys 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs with fourth and third place finishes, respectively. Angel Cabrera competes at state in discus (second) and shot put (third), while Coahulla Creek's Kaylee Bandy finished eighth in the girls 3,200-meter run.
North Murray's D'Ante Tidwell came in second in the 100-meter run Saturday, and will compete at state. Murray County's Gonzalo Mena finished sixth in shot put.
The state championships for Class 3A begin Thursday in Albany.
Northwest's Silas Griffin finished first in high jump as the Bruins qualified four for the Class 4A state meet at a sectional competition Saturday at North Oconee High School in Bogart.
Griffin also finished sixth in triple jump. Domonique Smith was the sixth-place finisher in the 110-meter hurdles, while Nick Upchurch was sixth in the 800-meter run. They're both bound for state. Emily Lane competes at state after finishing seventh in girls discus throw.
Southeast Whitfield also got a state qualifier in Brody Smith, who was the eighth-place finisher in pole vault.
The Class 4A championships are also in Albany beginning Thursday.
Christian Heritage School's Kensly Wooten heads to state after a third-place finish in discus throw at the Class A Private sectional on Saturday in Lilburn.
The Class A Private state championships begin Thursday at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
