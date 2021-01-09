Player of the year

Emma Hayes, junior, Northwest Whitfield (setter, middle hitter): 98 aces; 319 kills; 45 assists; 290 digs; 29 blocks; All-Area 7-4A First Team; Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention.

First team

Emma Allen, junior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 56 aces; 473 kills; 338 assists; 317 digs; 83 blocks; All-Area 7-4A first team; GVCA All-State.

Searany De La Cerda, junior, Dalton (libero, defensive specialist): 84 aces; 107 assists; 407 digs; All-Region 5-6A second team

Sophia Waugh, junior, Christian Heritage (setter, hitter): 61 aces; 197 kills; 262 assists; 211 digs; 40 blocks; All-Region 7-A Private first team.

Ella Kate Tankersley, junior, Murray County (setter, defense): 86 aces; 624 assists; 81 digs.

Tessa Townsend, senior, Dalton (setter, hitter): 77 aces; 320 assists; 318 kills; 214 digs; Region 5-6A Player of the Year.

Kaysen Welsh, senior, Dalton (setter, hitter): 115 aces; 437 assists; 320 kills; 251 digs; 13 blocks. All Region 5-6A.

Second team

Whitley Chumley, junior, Northwest Whitfield (defense, libero): 321 digs; 93% serving percentage; All-Area 7-4A second team.

Ashlyn Davis, junior, Murray County (hitter): 78 aces; 273 kills; 50 blocks.

Kiara Hughes, senior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 48 aces; 522 assists; 140 digs; 96% serving percentage; GVCA All-State.

Lisette Gomez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (setter): 16 aces; 146 assists; 223 digs; All-Area 7-4A honorable mention.

Kiersten Maynard, senior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 67 aces; 73 kills; 21 assists; 113 digs.

Amelia White, junior, Christian Heritage (defense, hitter, libero): 56 aces; 42 kills; 21 assists; 764 digs; All-Region 7-A Private first team.

Third team

Ema Turner, senior, Coahulla Creek (outside hitter): 25 aces; 104 kills; 40 digs.

Nicole Thurman, junior, Northwest Whitfield (middle hitter): 116 kills; 66 digs; 45 blocks.

Sarah Grace Edgeman, junior, Christian Heritage (setter): 114 kills; 283 assists; 210 digs; 34 aces.

Vianca Gamboa, senior, Murray County (hitter): 168 kills; 210 digs; 58 aces.

Anna Boyd, senior, Southeast Whitfield (setter): 29 aces; 125 assists; 194 digs; 52 kills.

Summer Johnston, senior, North Murray (setter): No statistics available.

Honorable mention

Coahulla Creek: Kiersten Hixson

Dalton: Sarah Jane Halyak, Grace Ridley

Murray County: Maddie Banks

North Murray: Macy Isbell

Northwest Whitfield: Lexie Douhne, Camryn Humble

Southeast Whitfield: Trinity Burse, Paola Loya

