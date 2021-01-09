Player of the year
Emma Hayes, junior, Northwest Whitfield (setter, middle hitter): 98 aces; 319 kills; 45 assists; 290 digs; 29 blocks; All-Area 7-4A First Team; Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention.
First team
Emma Allen, junior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 56 aces; 473 kills; 338 assists; 317 digs; 83 blocks; All-Area 7-4A first team; GVCA All-State.
Searany De La Cerda, junior, Dalton (libero, defensive specialist): 84 aces; 107 assists; 407 digs; All-Region 5-6A second team
Sophia Waugh, junior, Christian Heritage (setter, hitter): 61 aces; 197 kills; 262 assists; 211 digs; 40 blocks; All-Region 7-A Private first team.
Ella Kate Tankersley, junior, Murray County (setter, defense): 86 aces; 624 assists; 81 digs.
Tessa Townsend, senior, Dalton (setter, hitter): 77 aces; 320 assists; 318 kills; 214 digs; Region 5-6A Player of the Year.
Kaysen Welsh, senior, Dalton (setter, hitter): 115 aces; 437 assists; 320 kills; 251 digs; 13 blocks. All Region 5-6A.
Second team
Whitley Chumley, junior, Northwest Whitfield (defense, libero): 321 digs; 93% serving percentage; All-Area 7-4A second team.
Ashlyn Davis, junior, Murray County (hitter): 78 aces; 273 kills; 50 blocks.
Kiara Hughes, senior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 48 aces; 522 assists; 140 digs; 96% serving percentage; GVCA All-State.
Lisette Gomez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (setter): 16 aces; 146 assists; 223 digs; All-Area 7-4A honorable mention.
Kiersten Maynard, senior, Northwest Whitfield (hitter, defense): 67 aces; 73 kills; 21 assists; 113 digs.
Amelia White, junior, Christian Heritage (defense, hitter, libero): 56 aces; 42 kills; 21 assists; 764 digs; All-Region 7-A Private first team.
Third team
Ema Turner, senior, Coahulla Creek (outside hitter): 25 aces; 104 kills; 40 digs.
Nicole Thurman, junior, Northwest Whitfield (middle hitter): 116 kills; 66 digs; 45 blocks.
Sarah Grace Edgeman, junior, Christian Heritage (setter): 114 kills; 283 assists; 210 digs; 34 aces.
Vianca Gamboa, senior, Murray County (hitter): 168 kills; 210 digs; 58 aces.
Anna Boyd, senior, Southeast Whitfield (setter): 29 aces; 125 assists; 194 digs; 52 kills.
Summer Johnston, senior, North Murray (setter): No statistics available.
Honorable mention
Coahulla Creek: Kiersten Hixson
Dalton: Sarah Jane Halyak, Grace Ridley
Murray County: Maddie Banks
North Murray: Macy Isbell
Northwest Whitfield: Lexie Douhne, Camryn Humble
Southeast Whitfield: Trinity Burse, Paola Loya
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.