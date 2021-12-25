Player of the year
Emma Allen, senior, Northwest Whitfield (middle blocker, setter): 96 aces; 552 kills; 454 assists; 354 digs; 50 blocks; All-Area 7-4A Player of the Year; Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A Player of the Year; recorded more than 1,000 kills and assists in her career; Northwest school record-holder for kills in a match, season and career.
First team
Whitley Chumley, senior, Northwest Whitfield (libero): 58 aces; 71 assists; 417 digs; All-Area 7-4A first team.
Ava Davey, freshman, Dalton (setter, hitter): 78 aces; 394 assists; 248 kills; 201 digs; 16 blocks; All Region 5-6A second team.
Emma Hayes, senior, Northwest Whitfield (outside hitter, defense): 48 aces; 397 kills; 338 assists; 288 digs; 83 blocks; All-Area 7-4A first team; Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State.
Skyler Mahoney, sophomore, Murray County (blocker, hitter): 200 kills; 122 blocks.
Gracie Ridley, sophomore, Dalton (setter, hitter): 62 aces; 393 kills; 300 assists; 236 digs; 14 blocks; All-Region 5-6A; set Dalton school record for kills in a season with 393.
Amelia White, senior, Christian Heritage School (libero): 43 aces; 379 receptions; 54 assists; 713 digs; All-Region 7-A Private first team; more than 1,000 digs in her career.
Second team
Allie Anderson, junior, Northwest Whitfield (setter): 84 aces; 638 assists; 184 digs; set Northwest school record for aces in a match with 17; All-Area 7-4A first team.
Searany De La Cerda, senior, Dalton (libero): 53 aces; 339 digs; 71 assists; All-Region 5-6A second team.
Sarah Grace Edgeman, senior, Christian Heritage School (setter): 55 aces; 96 kills; 282 assists.
Jelleny Mallozzi, freshman, Coahulla Creek (setter, hitter): 64 aces; 125 kills; 135 assists; 153 digs; All-Area 6-3A second team.
Ella Kate Tankersley, senior, Murray County (setter, hitter, defense): 89 aces; 667 assists; 148 digs.
Allie Webb, junior, Murray County (defense, libero): 458 digs; 236 receptions; 79 aces.
Third team
Trinity Burse, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (setter, hitter): 35 aces; 92 assists; 231 digs; 147 kills; All-Area 7-4A second team.
Camryn Humble, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defense): 43 aces; 199 digs.
Ashley Hurtado, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (hitter): 31 aces; 237 digs; 68 kills; All-Area 7-4A second team.
Jarelli Mallozzi, senior, Coahulla Creek (setter, hitter): 59 aces; 129 kills; 114 assists; 96 digs; All-Area 6-3A honorable mention.
Riley Strickland, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (hitter, setter): 36 aces; 189 kills; 194 assists; 171 digs.
Nicole Thurman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (middle blocker): 175 kills; 34 digs; 60 blocks.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage School: Taylor Hare, Ryleigh Payne.
Coahulla Creek: Jalisia Famber, Hallie Jackson, Kensli Warnix.
Dalton: Jolie Wingfield.
Murray County: Ashlyn Davis, Breanne Harrison, Lira Lingerfelt.
North Murray: Cylie Clark, Cheyenne Morgan, Kaycee Patterson.
Northwest Whitfield: Caroline Buckner, Lanie Douhne.
Southeast Whitfield: Cristiany Pineda, Avery Woodson.
