Dalton High School’s volleyball team didn’t give up a game at the Raider Rally volleyball tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School on Saturday, going 6-0 and knocking off Calhoun to win the gold bracket championship.
Dalton (21-9) went 4-0 in pool play, completing two-set wins over Gilmer (5-19), Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-14), North Murray (2-17) and Christian Heritage (12-15).
The Lady Cats faced their only dropped set of the day when LaFayette (29-7) grabbed a 26-24 win in the first set of the semi-final match. Dalton recovered with a 25-15 win in the second and advanced to the finals with a 15-4 victory in the third set.
Against Calhoun (19-10), Dalton earned the championship with a 25-18 and 25-9 win over the Lady Jackets.
Host Southeast Whitfield (4-26-2) also advanced to the semifinals in the tournament before falling to Calhoun.
Southeast fell to Calhoun and LaFayette in pool play before winning over Gilmer 25-23, 25-23.
Southeast bested Christian Heritage in the bracket portion of the tournament in three set to reach the semis. After dropping the first set to Christian Heritage 25-15, Southeast came back to win the second set 27-25 after falling behind 24-16. The Raiders grabbed the win with a 15-8 victory in the third set to advance.
Calhoun eliminated the Raiders with a 25-7, 25-12 win.
North Murray went winless in the tournament, while Christian Heritage downed North Murray 2-0 and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2-1 in pool play to earn the tournament position before falling to Southeast.
Dalton’s Gracie Ridley was named the tournament’s MVP after piling up 52 kills, 25 digs, seven aces and a block on the day. Ava Davey added 39 assists, 19 aces, 17 digs and 14 kills, while Hannah Ortiz had 29 assists, 10 digs and eight aces.
Southeast’s Trinity Burse had 21 digs, nine kills and eight aces on the day. Cristiany Pineda had 36 digs and 25 assists, Ann Grammer had 12 kills and Miracle Godoy had eight kills.
