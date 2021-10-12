High School Volleyball: Dalton is region runner-up, earns second seed for playoffs

The Dalton High School volleyball team earned the second seed in Region 5-6A by finishing as the runners-up in the region tournament Saturday at Rome.
Playing in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament Saturday morning, Dalton fell to South Paulding 25-9, 25-19. The Lady Cats downed Rome in the loser's bracket 25-22, 25-23 to reach the championship match.
South Paulding turned back Dalton again in the finals. After South Paulding took the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18, Dalton battled back for a 25-9 win to extend the match to a fourth set. South Paulding got the 26-24 win in the fourth to earn the region title.
On the day, Gracie Ridley had 30 kills, 29 assists, 23 digs, three aces and three blocks for Dalton. Ava Davey had 26 kills, 22 assists, 18 digs, six aces and three blocks. Searany De La Cerda had 39 digs and five aces.
Dalton earned the right to host in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. They'll play on Oct. 20 against the third seed in Region 7-6A, which will be determined this week.
