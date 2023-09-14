Dalton

Dalton High School’s volleyball team poses after a pair of wins over Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette Thursday.

 Contributed photo

Dalton High School swept another tri-match Thursday night, defeating both cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette at LaFayette.

Dalton (25-5) won its sixth and seventh matches in a row by defeating Northwest (9-14) and LaFayette (21-8) both in two sets. Host LaFayette knocked off Northwest 2-0.

Against LaFayette, Dalton narrowly won the first set 25-23, then grabbed the victory with a 25-19 win in the second set.

LaFayette beat Northwest 25-18, 25-18.

Dalton hosts East Hamilton and Region 7-5A opponent Cartersville on Tuesday. Northwest will try to end a five-match slide on Tuesday in a tri-match at Sonoraville.

