High school volleyball: Dalton takes two in region tournament to move on

Dalton High School's volleyball team (23-19) had two victories in the Region 5-6A tournament in Rome Thursday night, taking down Douglas County (10-13) and Rome (22-12) to advance.
The Lady Cats play South Paulding Saturday at 11 a.m. in Rome for the right to advance to the tournament finals. A win would send Dalton to the finals of the double elimination tournament later in the day, while a loss would put them in the loser's bracket with a chance to earn their way back to the finals.
Dalton beat Douglas County 25-18, 25-10 then downed the tournament host Rome 25-21 and 26-24.
Gracie Ridley, who was voted first-team all-region, had 15 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Second-teamer Ava Davey had 14 assists, 10 digs, seven kills and seven aces. Senior libero Searany De La Cerda had 14 digs and five aces.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.