Northwest Whitfield High School (3-5) split a home tri-match Thursday night, defeating East Ridge (0-3) but coming up short against LaFayette (6-2).
Against East Ridge, the Lady Bruins grabbed a 25-7 win in the first set and followed with a 25-7 win in the second to take the match.
LaFayette made a comeback and took a hard-fought first set 26-24. LaFayette then edged Northwest 25-21 in the second set.
On the night, Megan Torbett had 13 assists and eight aces. Sydney Ledford had 13 assists and five digs, while Mia Peña had 13 digs.
Northwest plays Saturday in the Calhoun Invitational.
