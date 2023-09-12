CHATSWORTH — Murray County High School’s volleyball team wasn’t about to let its cross-county rival interrupt a win streak.
Murray (18-3-1) dispatched North Murray (3-7) two sets to none at home Tuesday night to run its win streak to six matches and to beat the Lady Mountaineers for the second time in less than a week.
Murray beat North Murray 2-0 on Thursday as part of a tri-match at North Murray.
Just the two rivals played Tuesday night at Murray County, and Murray came looked like the team that has now reeled off 13 wins in 14 games in a fast start. The only loss during that 14-game stretch was to Class 7A North Paulding.
With senior Lily Sheram serving, Murray tallied the first five points in the first set before a Sheram serve went long to get North Murray on the board. After another point by the Lady Mountaineers, Natalie Garrett handled the service as Murray scored 10 consecutive to go up 15-2.
Murray senior Skyler Mahoney dazzled with back-to-back kills, first leaping to send over a thunderous spike. She then repeated the motion, but instead tapped the ball softly into an opening for another kill.
Those two points had Murray leading 22-7 in the first set. North Murray stole a few late points to decrease the margin, including back-to-back blocks at the net for Ella Headrick that resulted in points, but the Lady Indians grabbed the first set 25-14.
The Lady Neers got off to a much better start in set two. North Murray grabbed a 3-1 lead when Murray was unable to handle early serves.
After a Koral Dominguez ace tied the second set at 8-8 for North Murray, Murray quickly grabbed control with eight straight points.
North Murray managed just five points to Murray’s 17 after the tie, and the Lady Indians took the set 25-13 to claim the match.
The Lady Indians will hope to keep the win streak going Tuesday, when they play Rockmart and Fannin County in a tri-match. North Murray hosts a tri-match with Southeast Whitfield and Ringgold Thursday.
Also in high school volleyball action on Tuesday:
Dalton sweeps region tri-match
Dalton (23-5) swept a pair of Region 7-5A opponents Tuesday night, defeating both Cass (3-17-1) and Hiram (9-8) 2-0.
Against Cass, Dalton won the first set 25-7 and took the second 25-13. The Lady Cats also dispatched Hiram without much stress, winning 25-15 and 25-7.
The games were the first two in region play for Dalton.
The Lady Catamounts step back out of Region 7-4A Thursday for a tri-match with Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette at LaFayette.
