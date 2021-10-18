High school volleyball: Northwest finishes undefeated trek through Area 7-4A as area tourney champions

Northwest Whitfield High School's volleyball team finished the regular season without a defeat in Area 7-4A competition, and the Lady Bruins made it through the area tournament without taking another blemish to take the crown on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins (37-6) opened the day in the semifinals by downing Heritage 2-1, then faced the Lady Generals (27-14) again in the finals. Northwest downed Heritage 3-0 in the finals to cap a 13-0 record against area competition. Heritage's only losses in the area came against Northwest. The Lady Bruins went 4-0 in 2021 against last season's area champs.
The area championship gives Northwest Whitfield the area's first seed in the Class 4A state playoffs. The Lady Bruins open competition Wednesday night against Jonesboro's Mount Zion. Last year the Lady Bruins, despite entering the playoffs without winning the area, reached the state championship match, where they lost to Marist.
On the championship day Saturday, Northwest's Emma Allen had 26 kills, 25 digs, 23 assists and eight blocks. Allen, a senior, was named the Area 7-4A player of the year on Saturday, while Bruin head coach Kelsey Ikerd was named the coach of the year.
Emma Hayes had 22 kills, 18 digs and five blocks, and Whitley Chumley had 33 digs. Allie Anderson had 29 assists and 10 digs, while Nicole Thurman had nine kills and nine blocks.
Allen, Anderson, Chumley and Hayes were named All-Area First Team, while Nicole Thurman was named to the second team.
Southeast Whitfield's Trinity Burse was named to the second team, while Ashley Hurtado and Cristiany Pineda were named honorable mention.
The Lady Raiders finished just outside of the playoffs in Area 7-4A. With a spot in the playoffs on the line Saturday against Pickens, the Lady Raiders pushed the first set all the way until both teams had scored at least 40, but fell 42-40. Teams play until one side reaches 25 and has at least a two-point advantage over the other. Pickens defeated the Lady Raiders 26-18 in the second set to end the season for the Lady Raiders.
