A 9-4 deficit in the first set was the most pressure the Dalton High School volleyball team faced in its Class 5A playoff match at home Tuesday night.
Region 7-5A champion Dalton (31-10) overcame a slow start in the first set to sweep fourth-seeded Loganville (16-26) 3-0 Tuesday and advance into the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs.
On Saturday, Dalton hosts Chattahoochee with a berth in the Elite 8 on the line. The game’s start time had not been announced Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, Region 8-5A’s Loganville came out strong with the first four points of the first set and had that 9-4 advantage, but the Lady Cats surged forward and took control of the set, and match, after the sluggish start.
With Region 7-5A Player of the Year Gracie Ridley serving, Dalton scored five straight points to tie the first set at 11. Loganville finally coughed up the lead for the first time when the Lady Red Devils couldn’t handle a serve from Miranda Mauldin. The Lady Cats went up 15-14, and, after Loganville tied it at 15, took the lead for good with four straight kills.
Dalton outscored Loganville 10-3 after the tie at 15 and grabbed the first set 25-18, finishing it out when Ava Davey tapped the ball over to a scrambling Loganville squad that couldn’t return it.
The Lady Catamounts decisively avoided a slow start in the second set, quickly grabbing a 7-2 lead.
Loganville had small stretches of consecutive kills, but Dalton pushed the lead up to 14-5 and 20-12.
A few late points gave Loganville a little life, but the Lady Cats ended the second set with a 25-17 win.
With Dalton needing just one more set win to advance, Loganville responded with a strong start to set three.
After a pair of Dalton points to start, Loganville earned a 5-4 advantage. The two traded careful taps and blocked balls, with the visitors clinging to a small advantage until a slammed spike from Ridley gave Dalton the lead back at 11-10.
Dalton scored nine of the next 13 points to push the advantage to 20-14, and Davey finished the set off with a serve that the Lady Red Devils couldn’t handle for another 25-18 win.
Dalton advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. The Lady Cats take on Chattahoochee, which, despite finishing as the second seed in a strong Region 6-5A, has a 31-7 record on the season.
The Lady Cougars are a familiar playoff opponent for Dalton.
Last season, when both schools competed in Class 6A, Chattahoochee knocked Dalton out of the first round of the playoffs with a 3-1 win in Dalton.
Also in the high school volleyball playoffs on Tuesday:
Sandy Creek 3, Coahulla Creek 0
With two schools with creek in the name going head-to-head in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, it was top-seeded Sandy Creek (34-16) that got the win over Coahulla Creek (12-28) in straight sets on Tuesday night.
Coahulla Creek, which entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 6-3A, has its season end in the 3-0 loss in Tyrone. Region 5-3A champion advanced to the Sweet 16.
Sandy Creek took the first set 25-11, but Coahulla Creek took an early lead in the second set before giving up a close, 25-22 loss. Needing a win in the third set to keep the match going, Coahulla Creek again took an early lead and had the set tied late at 22, but Sandy Creek ended it with a 25-23 win.
