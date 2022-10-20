CHATSWORTH — Everything was going right for Murray County High School’s volleyball team Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs — through the first two sets.
The rest of the match was a different story.
Visiting Union County (18-22) overcame a two-sets-to-none hole to storm back with three straight set wins in a 3-2 upset win over second-seeded Murray County (28-11), ending a 28-win season for the Lady Indians in the first round.
Union County advanced to the Sweet 16 and plays Mount Paran Christian Saturday.
Murray County overcame an early deficit in the first set to win 25-22, scoring the last three points after a tie at 22.
Murray carried that momentum into the second set, scoring the first five and using a 7-1 run later to secure a convincing, 25-17 win in the second set to put the Lady Indians on the brink of advancing.
With Union County down, the visiting Panthers did anything but bow out.
Murray scored the first two points of the set, but Union responded with seven of the next eight.
The teams traded the advantage until both reached the mid teens, and that's when Union took control.
Six straight points gave the visitors a 22-16 lead, and Murray couldn't recover in time to erase the deficit. Union won the third 25-19.
At times in the fourth set, Union County resembled the dominant team that Murray was in the opening sets.
After three straight points from Murray to open the fourth, Union scored the next six and then burst out to a 14-5 lead. The visitors grabbed a 20-10 advantage and appeared ready to cruise into the decisive fifth set with plenty of momentum.
Union County stayed stuck on 24 points for a long time though, and Murray nearly pulled off the major comeback. The Lady Indians cut it down to 24-22, but the Lady Panthers finally tallied the final point to send the match into a first-to-15 tiebreaker.
Again, when Murray needed a stop, Union wouldn't stop.
Eight straight points came at a terrible time for Murray, as Union turned a 6-4 deficit into a commanding 12-6 advantage. Murray answered with five straight of its own to slim the margin to 12-11, but Union cut the run there. With a 15-11 victory in the fifth set, Union County ended the playoff run prematurely for Murray.
The Lady Indians were only forced to open with a team the caliber of Union County after being upset in the Area 7-2A tournament by Fannin County. Murray had navigated the area without a blemish in the regular season, but Fannin knocked the Lady Indians off twice in the tournament to hand them the second seed for the playoffs. Fannin advanced past Fellowship Christian Wednesday.
Also in playoff volleyball action on Wednesday:
Athens Academy 3, North Murray 0
A surprise playoff appearance for North Murray (6-22) ended after one game when the Lady Mountaineers fell 3-0 to Area 8-2A champion Athens Academy (38-9) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday.
After North Murray made a run in the Area 7-2A tournament to clinch a postseason spot, Athens Academy advanced by knocking the Lady Mountaineers out in straight sets. Athens Academy hosts Walker in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.
Cherokee Bluff 3, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-33-2) had its season ended with a loss in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in straight sets to Cherokee Bluff (36-12) Wednesday night in Flowery Branch.
The Lady Raiders, which downed Northwest Whitfield in the Area 7-4A tournament to secure a playoff spot, couldn't keep pace with Area 8-4A champion Cherokee Bluff, which hosts Westminster in the second round on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.