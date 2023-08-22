Senior Gracie Ridley crossed the 1,000 career kills threshold as Dalton (6-0) swept a tri-match over Denmark (12-3) and Walker (3-6) Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats won both matches in two sets. Dalton is 6-0 this season, and the Lady Catamounts have only given up one set so far. That came in a 2-1 win over Rome.
Ridley has set new single-season Dalton records for kills in a season for the last two straight years, breaking her own mark with 407 a year ago. She had 393 as a sophomore.
Dalton plays in a Saturday tournament at Kell.
