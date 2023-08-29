Dalton sweep three on Tuesday
In a multi-team event at Gordon Lee High School Tuesday night, Dalton went 3-0, defeating Dade County 2-0, host Gordon Lee 2-1 and Chattanooga Central 2-0.
Dalton downed Dade 25-18 and 25-10. Ava Davey had 10 kills, while Hannah Ortiz had 13 assists and five aces.
After Dalton and Gordon Lee exchanged wins in the first two sets, Dalton clinched with a 15-11 score in the third. Davey and Gracie Ridley each had 11 kills, and Ortiz had 16 assists. Georgia Sanders tallied five blocks.
Against Chattanooga Central, Dalton dominated with 25-7 and 25-1 wins. Davey had 14 aces, and Cayla Greenwade had nine kills.
Dalton hosts Adairsville and Coahulla Creek Thursday night.
Christian Heritage downs Ridgeland 3-0
Christian Heritage (6-6) swept Ridgeland at home Tuesday, winning 3-0.
The Lady Lions won the first 25-12, the second 25-15 and the third 25-19.
Mia Hill had 10 assists and five aces, while Carly Bramlett had seven aces, seven digs and four kills.
Christian Heritage plays Northwest Whitfield and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Fort Oglethorpe Thursday.
Creek sweeps North Murray, Dalton Academy
Coahulla Creek (4-1) swept a tri-match over North Murray (3-4) and Dalton Academy (3-8) Tuesday night, while North Murray defeated Dalton Academy.
The Lady Colts defeated North Murray 2-1, winning the first set 25-16 before the Lady Mountaineers struck back with a 25-20 win in the second. Creek edged North Murray 17-15 in the tiebreaking set.
Mallory Priest had 10 digs for Creek, while Aubree Langley had two aces and three kills.
The Lady Colts beat Dalton Academy 25-18 and 25-13. Langley had three kills and two blocks, and Mia Gibson had three kills.
Creek plays Adairsville and Dalton at Dalton on Thursday. Dalton Academy hosts Georgia-Cumberland and Gordon Central on Thursday. North Murray is idle until a Sept. 7 home tri-match.
Northwest defeats Cedartown, drops close call with Sonoraville
Northwest Whitfield (6-10) split a Region 7-4A tri-match at home Tuesday night, defeating Cedartown and dropping a close match with Sonoraville.
The Lady Bruins defeated Cedartown 25-11 and 25-17 in the two set match. Against Sonoraville, Northwest fell 25-21 in the first set before rallying to win 25-23 in the second set to force a third. Sonoraville won the decisive set 15-13.
Megan Torbett had 23 assists and nine digs, while Caroline Buckner put up 18 kills. Kinsley Johnston had seven blocks. Mia Peña had 21 digs, while Sydney Ledford had 13 assists and seven digs. Anjalee Lemons had 13 digs.
Northwest plays Christian Heritage and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at LFO Thursday.
Murray defeats Woodland, falls to North Paulding
Class 2A Murray County (11-3-1) split a tri-match with two larger schools Tuesday night, defeating Class 5A Woodland before dropping to 7A North Paulding.
Murray hosts Pickens on Tuesday.
Southeast falls to Central-Carrollton, Heritage
Southeast Whitfield (3-12) dropped both games in a Region 7-4A tri-match Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders fell to Central-Carrollton and Heritage in Ringgold Tuesday.
Southeast plays in a tri-match at Ringgold High School Thursday.
