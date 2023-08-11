Christian Heritage splits in season-opener
Christian Heritage (1-1) won one and lost one at a season-opening tri-match on Thursday.
The Lady Lions opened the year by downing Temple (3-1) in three sets, then dropped to Adairsville (1-1) in two sets.
Temple won the first set against Christian Heritage 26-24, but the Lady Lions responded with a pair of convincing set wins, grabbing a 25-18 win before a 15-5 victory in the tiebreaker.
Adairsville won 25-23 and 25-13.
Southeast Whitfield drops two in tri-match
Southeast Whitfield (0-2) fell in both legs of a season-opening tri-match at Woodland High School Thursday night.
Southeast was edged in three sets by host Woodland (1-3) and fell in two to Chattooga (4-0).
After dropping the first set against Woodland 25-23, Southeast bounced back to win the second set 25-18. Woodland won the tiebreaking set 15-11.
Chattooga narrowly defeated Southeast in both sets. The first set ended with a 29-27 Chattooga win, and the second ended with another two-point margin too, a 25-23 score.
On the night, Trinity Burse tallied nine kills and 20 digs for Southeast, and Jackie Guerrero had nine kills. Yaretzi Hernandez piled up 22 assists, Kaylee Wright had 16 digs and Leighanne Torres had 7.5 blocks.
Southeast plays today in the Welcome to the Jungle tournament at Adairsville.
