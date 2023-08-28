Creek takes tournament championship Saturday, split Monday tri-match
Prior to splitting a Monday tri-match, Coahulla Creek took the silver championship at the Lynn Cannon Classic at White County High School in Sparta, Tennessee on Saturday, going 4-2 for the weekend.
On Monday, Coahulla defeated Oakwood Christian in two sets (25-19, 25-11) and fell to Ringgold in three (25-14, 20-25, 14-16).
In the six matches during the weekend tournament, Jelleny Mallozzi had 44 kills, 59 assists, 10 aces and 18 digs. Alyce Norton had 39 kills, 10 aces, 15 digs and two blocks, while Katie Hambright had 51 assists, three digs and five aces. Brandilyn Farner had 20 digs on the weekend.
In the Monday win over Oakwood, Mallozzi had 10 kills, three digs and six assists, while Norton had five kills, five digs and three aces. Anna Kate Swiney and Elizabeth Snow both had 2 kills.
Against Ringgold, Norton had seven kills and Mallozzi had five kills. Farner ended the night with 16 digs and three aces.
Dalton takes first losses, finishes 2-2 at weekend tournament
Dalton took its first two losses of the season in a tournament at Kell High School over the weekend, but the Lady Catamounts rallied for two more wins to get to 8-2.
Dalton opened the day with a 2-1 loss to Fideles Christian before taking a 3-0 defeat to host Kell. Dalton then defeated St. Francis and Ridgeland each 2-0.
Dalton plays Gordon Lee and Chattanooga Central in a tri-match in Chickamauga tonight.
Northwest finishes second in silver bracket at Calhoun Invitational
Northwest Whitfield finished second in the silver bracket at Saturday’s Calhoun Invitational.
Northwest fell early in the day to be slotted into the silver bracket. After a 2-0 win over Gilmer, Northwest fell to North Paulding 2-0.
On the day, Megan Torbett had 42 assists and 20 digs. Sydney Ledford had 20 assists and 11 digs, while Caroline Buckner had 25 kills and six digs. Mia Peña had 39 kills and seven aces, while Rylie Pinson had 12 kills.
Northwest hosts Cedartown and Sonoraville tonight.
