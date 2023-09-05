Dalton sweeps defending state champ GAC, Holy Innocents
In a tri-match in Norcross Tuesday, Dalton (20-5) swept a field that included Holy Innocents (11-8) and defending Class 5A champion Greater Atlanta Christian (10-4).
Against last year’s state champs, Dalton won 2-0, defeating GAC 26-24 and 25-17. Gracie Ridley had 11 kills and four aces. Hannah Ortiz had 13 assists, while Jexikella Palma and Ava Davey both had nine digs.
Against Holy Innocents, Dalton won the first set 25-23 before dropping the second 25-16. The Lady Cats won the tie-breaking set decisively with a 15-4 victory.
Dalton travels to Ringgold Thursday at 5 p.m.
Ringgold 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (6-8) battled a strong Ringgold (13-3) team in a tight second and third set, but ultimately fell to Ringgold 3-0 at home Tuesday.
In the first set, Christian Heritage held even with Ringgold until both teams reached double-digits, but the Lady Tigers pulled away for a 25-13 first set win.
In the second, it was the Lady Lions coming out strong.
After giving up the first two points of the second, Christian Heritage surged out to a 7-5 lead, then pushed to 15-10. Ringgold caught up by the time both teams reached 19, then set up a back-and-forth few points. The Lady Lions led 24-23, then responded to tie after Ringgold went up 25-24, but the visitors scored the final two points to grab the 27-25 win.
The Lady Lions played another competitive set in the third, but fell short of extending the match, falling 25-20.
Mia Hill had 18 assists and 16 digs in the match for Christian Heritage, while Victoria Smith had 29 digs. Carly Bramlett had nine kills.
