Dalton sweeps Rockmart, Rome in tri-matchDalton (2-0) won the first two matches of its season Thursday night, defeating Rockmart and Rome in a tri-match at Rockmart.
Dalton scored a two-set win over the hosts, winning 25-7 and 25-11.
Against Rome, the Lady Cats won the first set 25-19 before surrendering a 25-20 defeat in the second. Dalton rallied for a 15-6 win in the tiebreaking set to take the match.
Dalton hosts Sonoraville and Christian Heritage for a tri-match on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
North Murray wins two at season-opening tri-matchNorth Murray opened its season with two victories, downing Gordon Central and Cass both in two sets at a tri-match at Gordon Central Thursday.
After opening the Gordon Central match with a 25-19 set win, the Lady Mountaineers dominated the second set 25-6 to cruise to victory. Koral Dominguez had eight kills for North Murray and Ella Headrick had six.
Against Cass, North Murray survived the first set with a 25-23 victory, then ended the match with a 25-17 win in the second. Dominguez again led with four kills, and Headrick, Karley Bowen and Caydin Herndon each had two.
North Murray plays in a tri-match against Northwest Whitfield and Ringgold on Thursday at 6 p.m.
