Northwest splits at Ridgeland tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) opened its season by splitting two games in a tri-match at Ridgeland High School.
Northwest fell in three sets to Oakwood Christian (5-1) but shut down host Ridgeland (2-7) in two sets.
Caroline Buckner had eight aces, 10 kills, two blocks and five digs. Mia Peña had six aces and 16 digs, while Megan Torbett had 16 assists and six digs. Anjalee Lemons had 13 assists and Emily King had 13 digs.
Northwest plays Ringgold and North Murray Thursday night.
Dalton sweeps tri-match, Christian Heritage downs Sonoraville
Dalton (4-0) swept a home tri-match over Christian Heritage (3-2) and Sonoraville (0-2) Thursday night, while Christian Heritage defeated Sonoraville.
Dalton won both games in two sets. Dalton downed Sonoraville 25-19 and 25-15. Jexikella Palma led Dalton with four aces, Gracie Ridley led with seven kills and Hannah Ortiz led with six assits.
Against Christian Heritage, Dalton won 25-16 in the first and the second ended with a 26-24 Dalton victory.
Ava Davey had 12 assists, and Ridley had 10 kills.
Christian Heritage dropped the first set against Sonoraville 26-24, but the Lady Lions bounced back strongly with a 25-16 win in the second set to set up a tiebreaker. Christian Heritage won 15-5 in the decisive third set to take a 2-1 victory.
In the two matches for Christian Heritage, Victoria Smith piled up 24 digs. Taylor Hare had seven kills and six digs. Mia Hill had 14 assists and eight digs, and Kristen Michmerhuizen had eight kills. Riley Geil had three aces and seven digs.
The matches for Christian Heritage came a day after the Lady Lions won 3-0 on the road against Gilmer.
Dalton plays Denmark and Walker at Denmark on Tuesday, while Christian Heritage hosts Gordon Lee and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Southeast downs LFO, Chattooga
Southeast Whitfield (2-2) defeated both Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-3) and Chattooga (7-1) in two sets in a Thursday tri-match.
Southeast downed Chattooga 25-13 and 26-24 and defeated LFO 25-21 and 25-11.
On the night, Trinity Burse had 12 digs, 11 kills and seven aces, while Yaretzi Hernandez had 20 assists. Leighanne Torres had 11 aces, five kills and four blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.