Christian Heritage sweeps tri-match with Gordon Lee, LFO
Christian Heritage (4-2) went 2-0 in a home tri-match with Gordon Lee (2-3) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-6) Thursday night.
Christian Heritage beat Gordon Lee 25-21 and 25-21, then needed three sets to knock off LFO 25-17, 25-15, 15-9.
Victoria Smith had 22 digs for the Lady Lions. Mia Hill had 17 assists, while Taylor Hare had six kills, three aces and seven digs. Kristen Michmerhuizen had six kills and four blocks.
The Lady Lions play in a tri-match at Sonoraville Tuesday night.
Murray downs Southeast Whitfield, Dalton Academy; Southeast gets win over Lady Pumas
Southeast Whitfield (3-3), Dalton Academy (1-3) and Murray County (3-0) met up for a tri-match Thursday at Southeast, with Murray sweeping the other two and Southeast downing Dalton Academy.
Murray and Southeast battled in a three-set match, with Southeast taking the first 25-22 before Murray won the second 25-15 and earned the win with a 15-13 victory in the third.
Both Southeast and Murray defeated Dalton Academy in two sets.
On the night for Southeast, Trinity Burse tallied 15 kills and 15 digs. Yaretzi Hernandez had 25 assists and 13 digs, while Leighanne Torres had 13 digs.
Southeast next plays Cedartown and Model in a Tuesday tri-match. Murray takes part in a tournament on Saturday, while Dalton Academy next plays Thursday.
