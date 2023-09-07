Murray sweeps, but North Murray defeats Gordon Central
Murray County swept a tri-match that included Gordon Central and rival North Murray Thursday night, but the Lady Mountaineers picked up a win over Gordon Central.
The Lady Indians (16-3-1) defeated both North Murray (4-6) and Gordon Central (0-14) 2-0.
North Murray defeated Gordon Central in two sets, winning 25-8 and 25-13.
Murray continued a strong season so far and has won 11 of its last 12.
Murray and North Murray meet up again at Murray County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest splits with Rockmart, Gordon Lee
Northwest Whitfield split a tri-match in Chickamauga Thursday, defeating Rockmart (11-14-2) before falling to host Gordon Lee (16-7).
Megan Torbett had 13 digs and 15 assists. Mia Peña had 18 digs and eight kills. Kinsley Johnston had four kills, four blocks and five kicks, and Sydney Ledford had eight assists and six digs.
The Lady Bruins play a Region 7-4A tri-match at Cedartown and against Heritage on Tuesday.
Dalton downs Ringgold
Dalton (21-5) earned win no. 21 on the season when the Lady Catamounts swept Ringgold (13-4) 2-0 on the road on Thursday.
Dalton won the first set 25-20 then closed it out with a 25-14 victory in the second.
Jexikella Palma had nine aces, and Ava Davey had eight kills. Hannah Ortiz had 16 assists.
Dalton plays Cass and Hiram on Tuesday.
Southeast defeats Ridgeland, falls to Calhoun
Southeast Whitfield (5-14) split a home tri-match on Thursday, defeating Ridgeland (4-15) and falling to Calhoun (15-3).
After dropping the first set to Ridgeland 25-17, Southeast responded with a 25-22 win in the second. The Lady Raiders won 15-10 in the decisive third set.
Calhoun beat Southeast 25-15 and 25-7.
On the night, Yaretzi Hernandez had 22 assists and 16 digs. Trinity Burse had 11 digs, six kills and four aces, while Leighanne Torres had nine kills and three blocks.
Southeast hosts Central-Carrollton and Sonoraville for a tri-match on Tuesday.
